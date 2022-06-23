Nordisk Film Cinemas Selects CinemaNext for Technical Support Services Across Denmark, Norway, Sweden

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext announced a service agreement with Scandinavian cinema chain Nordisk Film Cinemas to oversee remote technical support services for Nordisk’s entire network of 47 locations across Denmark, Norway and Sweden, with 258 screens.

With offices in 26 countries and over 13,000 screens installed globally to date, CinemaNext is the largest cinema exhibition services company in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

CinemaNext provides service agreements for all cinema equipment — projection systems, audio systems, central systems, and content management — while its remote technical support services are available 365 days a year.

“We are thrilled to renew our longstanding partnership with Nordisk Film Cinemas, which has been part of film history for more than 100 years,” CinemaNext’s Managing Director Georges Garic said in a press release. “It’s a privilege for us to work with Nordisk, a company that aims for excellence in the technical offer to their customers.”

“Our renewed agreement with CinemaNext, supporting our pioneering centralized projection staff, shows that we are able to address our challenging industry terms with innovative solutions,” Nordisk Film Cinemas’s CEO Asger Flygare Bech-Thomsen added. “We look forward to benefitting from a more cost-effective approach to carrying out services such as monitoring, year-round customer service, and spare parts inventory management with CinemaNext.”