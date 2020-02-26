Odeon Cinemas Named CineEurope 2020’s “International Exhibitor Of the Year”

Oeon Luxe Leicester Square

PRESS RELEASE

Odeon Cinemas has been named the 2020 recipient of the “International Exhibitor of the Year” award at CineEurope. The award will be presented to Mark Way, President of AMC Europe and Managing Director at Odeon, and Juan Antonio Gomez, Chief Partnership and Content Officer at Odeon, as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony hosted by the Coca-Cola Company at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Each year at CineEurope, the award is given to a cinema exhibitor whose accomplishments, new developments, growth, and market leadership make them the standard-bearer for the industry. “It gives us great pleasure to present the International Exhibitor of the Year award to the Odeon Cinemas Group,” said Andrew Sunshine, president of The Film Expo Group. “Odeon Cinemas has built a culture of innovation for cinema, changing the movie-going experience throughout Europe.”

Mark Way, president of AMC Europe and managing director of Odeon Cinemas Group, said: “It is a huge privilege to receive this award on behalf of all 11,500 Odeon Cinemas Group colleagues. This award is testament to their hard work and commitment in improving Odeon’s guest experience, whether that be through great hospitality, the rollout of our Luxe recliner model, our improved food and beverage offer, or through upgraded cinema technology across our estate.

“We are in a golden age of cinema, and the future for Odeon within that is very exciting. We look forward to welcoming millions more guests through our doors in the years ahead.:

Welcoming today’s announcement is UNIC President Phil Clapp, who states: “We are delighted that Odeon Cinemas Group has been recognized as the CineEurope 2020 International Exhibitor of the Year. This decision reflects in particular the extent to which the company has blazed a trail across a number of European territories, not least through the roll-out of their ground-breaking Odeon Luxe brand, taking the cinema environment to new heights and setting new standards for the big screen experience.”

Odeon Cinemas Group, Europe’s largest cinema operator, hosts over 110 million guests each year in more than 360 cinemas across 12 European countries. Odeon’s stated goal is to create inspiring entertainment experiences for every guest.

The past twelve months have seen the rapid growth of Odeon Luxe, the Group’s premium cinema brand. All Odeon Luxe cinemas feature cutting edge technology, luxury recliner seats and a premium food and drink offering.

In addition, premium large-format screens remained in clear focus for the Group through the year. In 2019 Odeon built 10 new iSense screens, seven Imax screens, and three new Dolby Cinemas, bringing the total number of PLF screens to 123.