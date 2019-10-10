Odeon Unveils New Dine-in Cinema Experience: Odeon Luxe & Dine

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UK – October 10, 2019 – Odeon’s new dine-in offering, Odeon Luxe & Dine, will launch in Islington Square, London, featuring a complete menu, recliner seats, and VIP guest service.

Located in Islington Square, and open for business by the end of the year, Odeon Luxe & Dine will be the cinema chain’s new dine-in offering, launching a new menu designed specifically for the cinema.

The menu caters to diverse tastes and dietary requirements and includes Wagyu Beef, Corn Fed Chicken and Moving Mountains Vegan burgers, Wild Boar Hotdogs and Flatbread Pizza. On the drinks front, the Oscar’s Bar will offer alcoholic beverages including champagne and signature cocktails.

Odeon Luxe & Dine will sit within the Odeon Luxe family, which currently spans 21 sites in the UK. The new concept is an evolution of the Luxe offering as Odeon Luxe & Dine will deliver premium ambience, technology, and guest service. Further details are set to be released soon.

Carol Welch, MD Odeon UK&I said, “Odeon Luxe is the fastest growing luxury cinema brand in the UK, and we’re delighted to be taking the next step in delivering the ultimate cinema experience with Odeon Luxe & Dine. It’s everything that our guests already love about the Luxe offering, including luxurious recliner seating, with the addition of our all new dine-in menu.”

Odeon Luxe & Dine will join other Odeon Luxe cinemas in London including Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Odeon Luxe Swiss Cottage, Odeon Luxe Haymarket and Odeon Luxe Putney.