Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Takes Top Spot in the Return of UK Cinemas

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway led the UK market’s box office in its first weekend since cinemas once again reopened on May 17. The family title brought in $6.4 million in the reopening despite major territories like Ireland and Glasgow—representing around 10 percent of the market—remain closed due to local ordinances.

20 new films were made available for UK cinemas to welcome back audiences this past weekend, including Godzilla vs Kong, Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat and Academy Award Best Picture winner Nomadland. The Peter Rabbit sequel outpaced the robust competition by claiming an estimated 50 percent of the overall marketshare in the weekend. Saturday was the title’s top performing day, responsible for $2.5 million of the total haul as families came back to the movies.

The UK Cinema Association shared on Twitter that it is expecting more than £10 million in box office receipts from the weekend in the market’s reopening. That figure represents the best-performing frame in the UK market since March 2020.

In fact it's even better than that – the weekend alone was over £7 million – that's the best weekend for UK box office since March 2020. The running box office total is over £10 million. — Cinema UK (@Cinema_UK) May 24, 2021

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway‘s opening weekend in the UK fell just short of Tenet’s own return-to-cinemas debut from August 2020. The Christopher Nolan thriller opened to $7.1 million last year en route to a $23.4 million UK total.