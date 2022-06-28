Phoenix Theatres Celebrates 50th Screen Illuminated by Christie

Courtesy of Christie

Phoenix Theatres recently opened its 50th screen, outfitted with a Christie projector, at the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, MI. Phoenix Theatres now has six locations, the oldest is the Beacon Cinema in Pittsfield, Massachusetts built in 1918. The historic building was originally a nickel and dime store, but a $20 million renovation created six movie screens along with a lobby and office spaces that maintain the character of the registered national historic site. Other Phoenix Theatre locations include Wayne, Livonia, and Monroe, Michigan, as well as Dubuque, Iowa.

“We wanted to do something truly spectacular in Grand Rapids and enhance the cinema experience to a new level. Each auditorium features Christie projectors and the four largest auditoriums are outfitted [with] 4K projection combined with Dolby Atmos sound,” said Cory Jacobson, president of Phoenix Theatres. “Combining Dolby Atmos with Christie’s 4K digital cinema projection and newly developed micro-perforated screens will provide the viewer with the clearest possible picture and the most immersive movie-going experience you can find.”

“We are 100% Christie projectors and intentionally so because we’re very happy with the consistency and quality,” states Jordan Hohman, executive in charge of project development for Phoenix Theatres, “The reliability of the product and the repairability is important too. Customer response to our picture quality has been phenomenal so far. People are excited about the 4K thanks to the clarity and the brightness of the picture. That’s something as a company that we are very proud of. It’s something which we make sure that we get right.”