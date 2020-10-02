POSitive Cinema Hires Emanuele de Plano as Head of Sales

POSitive Cinema announced the addition Thursday of Emanuele de Plano as Head of Sales, where his responsibilities will include sales strategy and development plans for new markets.

Headquartered in Poland with offices in the U.S. and Uruguay, the company provides an integrated suite of business applications designed for cinemas and cinema circuits. These features include scheduling showtimes, ordering concessions, and moviegoer analytics — and, more recently, selling sanitizer dispensers.

De Plano’s prior position was General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for cinema software company Veezi.

“Exhibitors today across the world are having to fast track the digital transition of their business and POSitive is ideally positioned to accompany cinema chains in this process,” he said in a company press release.

“His knowledge will be key to help us to put forward our great offer to the small and medium cinema chain sector and strengthen POSitive Cinema’s position globally,” added CEO Gregory Siewiera.