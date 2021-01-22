POSitive Cinema Signs Agreement with New Zealand’s Silky Otter Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE —

Cinema software company POSitive Cinemas announced a partnership with the nascent New Zealand exhibition chain Silky Otter Cinemas on Friday.

Operated by The Otter Group, the budding chain currently operates one location, a two-screen site located in Ōrākei. Two additional sites, both with eight screens, are scheduled to open Christchurch in June and in Richmond, New Zealand later in 2021.

POSitive Cinema software allows exhibitors flexibility and options with features including scheduling showtimes, dine-in and menu items, and digital signage.

“We had a very clear idea on how we wanted our customers to buy tickets and food items and needed a solution flexible enough to match our concept and a solution provider that was willing to listen,” The Otter Group’s Managing Director Ahmed Almukhtar said in a press release. “We looked closely at several solutions available from around the world and decided on POSitive Cinema as the right partner for us.”