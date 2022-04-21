Premiere Cinemas and Fridley Theatres Join the MetaMedia Network

Image Courtesy of MetaMedia

MetaMedia has announced that Premiere Cinemas and Fridley Theatres will join its network. In total, the two additional cinema circuits will add more than 350 movie screens to the MetaMedia network.

An early convert from 35mm film to digital projectors, Premiere Cinemas operates 266 screens across 18 locations. Fridley Theatres, an Iowa-based exhibitor, operates 18 theatres and 98 screens.

Metamedia’s cloud-based network provides users with access to a variety of pre-recorded and live content from a number of content producers and distributors. Over the past year, MetaMedia delivered more than a hundred Bollywood, Japanese anime, and Hollywood studio movies, premieres and fan events. This included esports, as well as concerts such as BTS, Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line, and Radiohead side project The Smile.

MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek said, “Where movie theatres have always been a mainstay of entertainment, now many cinema circuits are finding that with the MetaMedia network, they can also become centers for concerts, sports, faith-based, education, gaming, fan gatherings and other live events. Ultimately, our platform enables cinemas to evolve from being a part of a community, to the center of it.”

Premiere Cinemas CEO Joel Davis added, “We are eager to realize both the operational and expense efficiencies of MetaMedia’s broadband delivery network as well as the new content opportunities that MetaMedia is helping us to have access to.”

“For nearly fifty years, Fridley Theatres has been at the forefront of the Iowa cinema industry, and MetaMedia’s new technology will help us continue to deliver new and exciting content to our audiences for another fifty more,” said Fridley Theatres President Russell Vannorsdel.