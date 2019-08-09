Promotion In Motion to Receive First Annual ShowEast ‘Legacy’ Award

Promotion In Motion will receive the first annual ShowEast “Legacy” Award presented by NAC during ShowEast’s Final Night Awards Ceremony on October 17 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The award will be accepted by Michael Rosenberg, president and CEO.



“Michael and Promotion In Motion are the perfect examples of what the Legacy Award is all about,” stated Andrew Sunshine, president of Film Expo Group, which coordinates ShowEast. ”We are thrilled to have joined together with the National Association of Concessionaires to create this annual award to be presented to one of its members each year.”



“I cannot think of a more worthy organization than Promotion In Motion to receive the inaugural ShowEast Legacy Award, or a more worthy individual than Michael Rosenberg. Promotion In Motion’s dedication to the concessions class of trade is on display everyday with their policy to not sell their theater box product to retail, and Michael’s dedication to many charitable institutions highlights the company’s dedication to those both inside and outside of the confectionary realm,” added Adam Gottlieb, president of NAC.



Rosenberg comes from a multi-generation family of bakers, candy, food makers, and importers. His grandparents, parents and numerous members on both sides of the family emigrated to the U.S. in the 1930s and established candy and food operations in America.

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. continues to expand and diversify domestically and worldwide and is one of the 10 largest confectionery and snack food producers in North America, and one of the 100 largest in the world. With headquarters in Allendale, New Jersey and operations in Canada, Spain and other European countries, the company is also ranked as one of the 100 largest privately owned companies in the New York Metro area by Crain’s, and has been named one of the 10 fastest growing CPGs in North America by Boston Consulting/IRI for four of the past six years.



Promotion In Motion is the producer of such candy favorites as Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Welch’s Fruit n Yogurt Snacks, Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, Original Gummi Factory Brand Gummi Fun Mix, and Sour Jacks Sour Candy.