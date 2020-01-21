QSC Introduces New Training for Q-SYS Cinema Applications

QSC announced the deployment of Q-SYS Level One for Cinema training. This modular online course is specially constructed for cinema engineers who want to learn how to use Q-SYS in cinema auditoriums.



Students will learn the basics of designing a multiplex cinema with the Q-SYS ecosystem while receiving an overview of Q-SYS designer software. Much of the course material is shared with the Q-SYS Level One training, but users will also learn about peripherals and components that are exclusive to cinema applications.



The six-module course covers topics ranging from a basic Q-SYS ecosystem for cinema introduction, including hardware introductions to Q-SYS core cinema processors, the DCIO and DPA-Q Series network amplifiers, and continues with user control interfaces. The curriculum culminates with a walkthrough of an entire cinema design signal path and troubleshooting exercise, with each student receiving written feedback on their final exam from cinema training experts. The course provides students with 4.0 InfoComm CTS RU credits. Additionally, it is a prerequisite for purchasing Q-SYS products and for attending advanced Q-SYS training.



“The Q-SYS training program has become a benchmark for the AV industry,” says Patrick Heyn, senior director of system marketing and training. “We are proud to bring the same engaging curriculum style and deployment methodology to our cinema integrators, consultants, and venue owner community. The Q-SYS for Cinema Level One course is the first of many upcoming cinema training initiatives that will roll out in the near future.”



To get started, visit: https://training.qsc.com/course/view.php?id=49.