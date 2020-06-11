QSC Makes Cinema Spotlight Webinar Recordings Available Online

Cinema technology company QSC has made a series of recent webinars on technologies and best practices publicly available online.

Topics discussed include loudspeakers, amplifiers, acoustic echo cancellation, distributed system design, and system control.

A list of the company’s upcoming live webinars is available here.

QSC’s blog has also featured recent posts on such topics as cinema sound in small rooms, loudspeaker sensitivity, and “the new networked normal of cinema.”

“QSC is committed to providing outstanding training and education to cinema dealers, technicians and partners, and in this virtual era we are finding new ways to support and connect,” VP of Cinema Product Development Barry Ferrell said in a press release.