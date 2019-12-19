QSC Now Shipping New DPA-Q Network Amplifiers 

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, Calif. – December 19, 2019: QSC announced the global availability of the new DPA-Q Series network power amplifiers in four- and eight-channel models. The new amplifiers unite the QSC legacy of robust power amplifiers, advancements in high-efficiency output devices, and native network transport, plus the control and monitoring capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem.



“The addition of DPA-Q amplifiers to a Q-SYS design is an excellent example of a native ecosystem approach to network design,” says Barry Ferrell, vice president, cinema product development and strategy. “Technicians can take advantage of next-generation amplifier design, while also utilizing the native signature features and technologies QSC is known for, such as intrinsic correction. This native approach can greatly reduce installation and setup time, while also maximizing performance across the entire system, enabling unforgettable moviegoing experiences.”



The amplifiers include new features and performance improvements compared to the original DPA-Q Series introduced six years ago. They use an efficient, Class-D hybrid power train design built upon the reliable PL380 PowerLight™ amplifier platform. New design features include two QSC amplifier innovations—FlexAmp™ and FAST (Flexible Amplifier Summing Technology™), that combine to offer far more flexibility in output deployment.



For more information, visit: https://www.qsc.com/cinema/products/power-amplifiers/new-dpa-q-series/