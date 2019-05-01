QSC Provides Sound for Avengers Premiere at Los Angeles Convention Center

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, Calif., April 30, 2019: QSC provided sound for the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame on April 22 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Premiere guests enjoyed the film in DolbyVision and Atmos using QSC loudspeakers, amplifiers, and signal processing featuring Q-SYS in a custom-built movie theater.



Altogether, the system used ten WideLine 10 line array loudspeakers and three WL218-sw subwoofers per screen channel, totaling 30 WideLine 10’s, and nine WL 218-sw’s suspended behind the 30 by 70-foot screen. Twelve SB-7218 double 18-inch subwoofers handled the extended low frequencies of the subwoofer channel. The overhead speakers for Dolby Atmos immersive sound required 16 SR-5152 loudspeakers. An additional 16 SR-5152 loudspeakers provided coverage on the left and right sides. For rear surround reinforcement, eight “hangs” of WideLine 8 Series line array loudspeakers covered eight channels. Each “hang” was five boxes deep with a WL212-sw subwoofer.



In total, the installation consisted of 102 loudspeakers, 29 subwoofers, and an estimated 800,000 watts of power with over half a mile of networking cable.

Jon Graves from QSC and his team set up and tuned the system over the course of six days.



The result, QSC reports, was a premium movie theater despite the acoustic challenges of a concrete-enclosed exhibit hall. The theater seated over 2,000 guests using temporary stadium seating for optimal viewing. Q-SYS, a software-based audio, video and control ecosystem, provided the distribution and processing backbone for the installation. The theater used three Q-SYS Core 500i Integrated processors and two Core 1100 Enterprise processors, allowing for network redundancy. With over 50 network amplifiers, Q-SYS was utilized to monitor all amplifiers and audio channels.



“Everyone who attended the premiere was impressed with the superior quality of the sound and picture, which fully immersed them in the cinematic experience,” says Michael Kern, VP, special events production, at Walt Disney Studios.