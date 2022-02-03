Qube Cinema Introduces WireTAP Air for Content Delivery to Theatres Via 5G and 4G Networks

Courtesy Image

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, February 1, 2022 – Qube Cinema has made a major leap in increasing the footprint of electronic content delivery with the all-new WireTAP Air theatre appliance. This small-form factor device connects theatres to Qube Wire’s global cloud delivery platform via 5G or 4G mobile networks and allows for the seamless delivery of trailers and advertising DCPs. Its ease of operation and future proof connectivity options provide an ideal way to connect exhibitors at a significantly lower cost than was previously possible.

Qube has deployed the WireTAP Air across the nearly 2,000 locations that make up the Qube advertising network in India. The use of 4G connectivity instead of satellite has given Qube an 85% operating cost reduction while greatly increasing flexibility.

Mark Waterston, Senior VP of Qube Wire had this to say about the WireTAP Air’s unique features, “I’m excited for more advertising networks and studio marketing groups to experience the benefits of delivering content via Qube Wire. This new solution is significantly faster, easy to deploy, and costs far less to operate when compared to traditional satellite models and existing theatre devices.”

The WireTAP Air’s compact design for a device of this nature is unprecedented. Measuring just 4” x 4” x 16”, this hardy small-footprint theatre appliance includes storage of 128 GB (expandable to 2 TB), a built-in firewall, and a Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to the theatre network. It connects to Qube Wire with an internal 4G modem (upgradeable to 5G based on regional availability) or a standard broadband connection.

“Our experience in the industry helped us identify a very specific need that exhibitors have during the pandemic — one that we were keen to address by crafting a cost-effective, future-proofed device that is also incredibly easy to deploy.” said Rajesh Ramachandran, CTO of Qube Cinema.

The WireTAP Air includes many of the features that current WireTAP equipped theatres enjoy. These include fully automated storage management, intelligent KDM routing and delivery, real-time delivery status monitoring via the Qube Wire portal and fail-safe automatic firmware updates. Content and key management is integrated across most TMS and server combinations. Installation is simple; just plug and play.

The original Qube WireTAP is installed at over 700 locations across Brazil, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Canada and the United States. More than 1,500 movies have been delivered using Qube Wire across these regions.

Speaking about the rollout of the Qube WireTAP Air in India, Harsh Rohatgi, CEO of Qube Cinema said “Those involved in the business of movie exhibition in the country are on the constant lookout for solutions that enable robust digital delivery at scale. With the planned rollout of the WireTAP Air, Qube is addressing this need through technological innovation”.

If you are interested in the Qube WireTAP Air for your theatres, please contact sales@qubecinema.com.