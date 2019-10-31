Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Reunite for Live Conversation Streamed to Theaters

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt will share insights into the making of their hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood when the three reunite for a free, live, moderated panel discussion to be livestreamed exclusively to theaters across the country this Saturday, November 2.
At 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time across the country (at most locations), moviegoers will gather for a screening of the film, followed by the Q&A streamed live from Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Hollywood.
The event will be free but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Sony Pictures says the event will not be streamed over the internet.
The theaters showcasing the event are:
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Theatre
603 E Liberty Street
Atlanta
Regal Hollywood 24 Chamblee
3265 NE Expressway Access
Austin
Alamo Ritz
320 E 6th Street
Bethesda, MD
Arclight Bethesda 16
7101 Democracy Blvd
Chicago
Arclight Lincoln Park 14
1500 North Clybourn
Dallas
Texas Theatre
231 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)
Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16
15301 Ventura Blvd
Montreal
Mega-Plex Marché Central 18
901 Crémazie Ouest
New York (Manhattan)
**Start time at 6:15 p.m. ET at this location only**
**Q&A to be followed by the film at this location**
Regal Essex Crossing 14
129 Delancey Street
New York (Yonkers)
Alamo Yonkers 6
2548 Central Park Ave
Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)
Regal Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24
180 Mill Road
Portland (Vancouver, WA)
Regal Cascade 16
1101 ESE 160th Ave
San Diego
Arclight La Jolla 14
4425 La Jolla Village Drive
San Francisco
Alamo New Mission
2550 Mission Street
San Francisco (San Rafael, CA)
Christopher B Smith Rafael Film Center
1118 4th Ave
Seattle
Regal Meridian Cinemas 16
1501 Seventh Ave
Toronto
Shangri-La Hotel Toronto
188 University Avenue
Vancouver
Red Queen
Sony Pictures Imageworks
500-725 Granville Street
