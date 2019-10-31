Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Reunite for Live Conversation Streamed to Theaters

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • October 31 2019

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt will share insights into the making of their hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood when the three reunite for a free, live, moderated panel discussion to be livestreamed exclusively to theaters across the country this Saturday, November 2. 

At 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time across the country (at most locations), moviegoers will gather for a screening of the film, followed by the Q&A streamed live from Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Hollywood.

The event will be free but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Sony Pictures says the event will not be streamed over the internet.

The theaters showcasing the event are:

Ann Arbor, MI 

Michigan Theatre

603 E Liberty Street

Atlanta 

Regal Hollywood 24 Chamblee 

3265 NE Expressway Access

Austin

Alamo Ritz 

320 E 6th Street

Bethesda, MD

Arclight Bethesda 16 

7101 Democracy Blvd

Chicago

Arclight Lincoln Park 14 

1500 North Clybourn

Dallas

Texas Theatre 

231 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

New Beverly Cinema 

7165 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)

Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16 

15301 Ventura Blvd

Montreal 

Mega-Plex Marché Central 18 

901 Crémazie Ouest

New York (Manhattan)

**Start time at 6:15 p.m. ET at this location only**

**Q&A to be followed by the film at this location**

Regal Essex Crossing 14 

129 Delancey Street

New York (Yonkers)

Alamo Yonkers 6 

2548 Central Park Ave  

Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

Regal Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24 

180 Mill Road

Portland (Vancouver, WA)

Regal Cascade 16

1101 ESE 160th Ave

San Diego 

Arclight La Jolla 14 

4425 La Jolla Village Drive

San Francisco 

Alamo New Mission 

2550 Mission Street

San Francisco (San Rafael, CA)

Christopher B Smith Rafael Film Center

1118 4th Ave

Seattle 

Regal Meridian Cinemas 16 

1501 Seventh Ave

Toronto  

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto 

188 University Avenue

Vancouver 

Red Queen  

Sony Pictures Imageworks

500-725 Granville Street

