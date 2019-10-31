Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Reunite for Live Conversation Streamed to Theaters

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt will share insights into the making of their hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood when the three reunite for a free, live, moderated panel discussion to be livestreamed exclusively to theaters across the country this Saturday, November 2.



At 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time across the country (at most locations), moviegoers will gather for a screening of the film, followed by the Q&A streamed live from Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Hollywood.

The event will be free but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Sony Pictures says the event will not be streamed over the internet.

The theaters showcasing the event are:

Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Theatre

603 E Liberty Street

Atlanta

Regal Hollywood 24 Chamblee

3265 NE Expressway Access



Austin

Alamo Ritz

320 E 6th Street

Bethesda, MD

Arclight Bethesda 16

7101 Democracy Blvd



Chicago

Arclight Lincoln Park 14

1500 North Clybourn



Dallas

Texas Theatre

231 W Jefferson Blvd



Los Angeles, CA

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)

Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16

15301 Ventura Blvd

Montreal

Mega-Plex Marché Central 18

901 Crémazie Ouest



New York (Manhattan)

**Start time at 6:15 p.m. ET at this location only**

**Q&A to be followed by the film at this location**

Regal Essex Crossing 14

129 Delancey Street

New York (Yonkers)

Alamo Yonkers 6

2548 Central Park Ave

Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

Regal Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24

180 Mill Road



Portland (Vancouver, WA)

Regal Cascade 16

1101 ESE 160th Ave



San Diego

Arclight La Jolla 14

4425 La Jolla Village Drive



San Francisco

Alamo New Mission

2550 Mission Street

San Francisco (San Rafael, CA)

Christopher B Smith Rafael Film Center

1118 4th Ave



Seattle

Regal Meridian Cinemas 16

1501 Seventh Ave



Toronto

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto

188 University Avenue

Vancouver

Red Queen

Sony Pictures Imageworks

500-725 Granville Street