Rachel McAdams to Receive CinemaCon Vanguard Award

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Rachel McAdams will receive this year’s CinemaCon Vanguard Award, CinemaCon’s Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser announced Monday.

“We are excited to announce that Rachel McAdams will join our roster of final night award honorees at this year’s ‘Big Screen Achievement Awards,’” noted Neuhauser. “From comedy, to drama, romance and action, McAdams has shown for over 20 years a versatility and range unlike any other. We are thrilled to honor her as this years ‘Vanguard Award’ recipient.”

McAdams can be seen this year in May’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and September’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret which also stars CinemaCon Rising Star Award winner Abby Ryder Fortson as the 11-year-old Margaret.

McAdams’ notable career roles to date include Spotlight (for which she received an Academy Award Best Supporting Actress nomination), The Notebook, Mean Girls, Wedding Crashers, The Vow, Sherlock Holmes and sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Midnight in Paris, Game Night and 2016’s original Doctor Strange.

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners), is being held April 25 – 28 in Las Vegas. The “Big Screen Achievement Award” Ceremony, hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola company, closes out the weeklong convention on Thursday evening, April 28 in The Colosseum of Caesars Palace.

Other recent winners of the award include Jamie Lee Curtis (2019), Jonah Hill (2018), Salma Hayek (2017), Keanu Reeves (2016), Julianne Moore (2015), Andy Serkis (2014),