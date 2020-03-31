Ready Theatre Systems Announces New Alternative Pricing Plan in Response to COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE

Knoxville, TN- Ready Theatre Systems announced an optional alternative pricing plan in response to COVID-19 to best support the exhibitor community. Instead of paying for upfront license costs, exhibitors now have the option to only pay when customers use the software.

For instituting the plan, RTS’ owner Rob Chabot stated, “As a fellow exhibitor, we wanted to offer a plan that will help all of us succeed during this difficult time.”

RTS’ Sales Director, Liz Golem, also added, “We want to support our community any way that we can. In addition to our relief pricing plan, we are maintaining our 24/7/365 technical support and continuing to release software versions with new features, so exhibitors return to their theatres better than ever.”

Exhibitors taking advantage of the relief plan receive all the benefits of the core RTS license package, including all of the enterprise-level suite of features. Software features include Boxoffice and Concession Point of Sale, Digital Signage, Online Ticketing, Gift and Loyalty, Location Branded Mobile App, Reserve Seating, Back-Office Management, and 24/7/365 Technical Support.

Requirements for the plan:

· Process credit cards through RTS’ integrated credit card processor(s)

· Sell tickets online through exhibitor’s website and the RTS mobile app

For more information regarding the plan, please visit www.rts-solutions.com.

Since 1993, Ready Theatre Systems is the complete cinema solution specializing in point of sale software. Owner and Chief Software Architect, Rob Chabot, owns and operates a small chain of family-run independent movie theatres in southwest Michigan.