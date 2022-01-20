RealD Installs 500th Ultimate Screen at Wanda Cinema Location in China

Courtesy Image

RealD announced Thursday (January 20) that its RealD Ultimate Screen has reached a footprint of 500 screens worldwide. The milestone was reached with the installation of an Ultimate Screen at China’s Wanda Cinema Xiamen Guankou branch last month.

RealD and Wanda signed a deal in December 2018 to install 100 RealD Ultimate Screens at Wanda’s theaters across China over three years. The majority were to be installed in Wanda’s own premium screen brand, Prime at Wanda, which incorporates advanced cinema technologies including high frame rate capable laser projectors, immersive sounds, RealD 3D and RealD Ultimate Screen.

RealD’s Ultimate Screen is described in a press release as “a revolutionary, state-of-the-art screen technology featuring superior brightness, sharper refined images, best-in-class uniformity, and dramatically reduced 3D ghosting creating an unrivaled visual experience for the movie-going customer.” The screen won an HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Award for Engineering Excellence.

“RealD Ultimate Screen is a technology which exemplifies our mission to perfect the visual experience and our effort to optimize every element in the cinema viewing chain. We are honored and thankful to have received endorsement from customers worldwide on this product. The 500-installation milestone will motivate us to explore more and better solutions for our global customers,” said Travis Reid, CEO and president of worldwide cinema at RealD.

The RealD Ultimate Screen is now installed in cinemas across 21 countries and 172 cities.