RealD and Huaxia Announce Strategic Partnership for Use of RealD technology

PRESS RELEASE

Beijing and Los Angeles, April 4, 2019 – RealD and Huaxia Film Co., Ltd. announced today an agreement under which Huaxia will install 100 RealD 3D systems and 100 RealD Ultimate Screens in the company’s newly developed Cinity Cinema System. The official launch is targeted for August 2019.

Cinity Cinema System delivers a full range of high-frame-rate and high resolution cinema projection technologies, including dual projection that supports 4K, high frame rate with 120 frames-per-second, high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), high-quality 3D projection, and immersive sound.

“RealD is proud that our 3D system and RealD Ultimate Screens will be installed into Cinity Cinema System, and become one of its important technical elements. We admire Huaxia’s bold pursuit in providing the ultimate movie viewing experience, and as a global frontier to build the first 120 frames-per-second supporting movie theaters. RealD is honored and proud to partner with Huaxia. Together, we will bring the 3D movie viewing experience to new heights. We also hope that in the near future, high-quality viewing options will not only be available for moviegoers in the Chinese-speaking region, but, with Huaxia, we will also bring the ultimate experience to the global market,” says Edman Chen, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific for RealD.



“Huaxia Film Distribution develops our Cinity Cinema System and works with RealD in the aim to use cutting-edge technology from the projection end to bring about innovation and total upgrade of the entire industry chain for advanced movie format. We are very pleased that the combination of RealD 3D and RealD Ultimate Screen can be an important element of Cinity. Through the perfect combination of art and technology, we are able to offer more options for filmmakers’ artistic expressions. As a result we can further advance the creation and quality of film production and raise the bar for the diversity and high standards for the entire movie market. With the high-end package of Cinity and RealD’s superior technology, we are confident in Cinity’s future prospects,” Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of Huaxia Film Distribution Co. Ltd. said.



The first high-frame-rate 3D film to be screened at Cinity will be Ang Lee’s Will Smith starring sci-fi thriller “Gemini Man,” which is set to be released worldwide in October by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media.



In addition to the 4K, 120-frame high frame rate 3D capability, Cinity’s visual quality features include a higher 3D brightness level at 14FL, high stereo contrast to eliminate ghosting, wide half-gain viewing angle to ensure an uniformed image quality across the whole screen, and speckle reduction in laser projection. These image quality features will be achieved with the 3D+ screen package provided by RealD.



Launched in 2016, RealD’s Ultimate Screen is a technology featuring high-quality brightness, sharper refined images, uniformity and ghosting-free 3D that creates a unique visual experience for the movie-going customer. It is the winner of 2016 HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Awards for Engineering Excellence.



Currently, RealD Ultimate Screen’s technology is installed in108 cinema locations in 41 cities worldwide. Around 40% of the installations are in RealD’s premium cinema offerings: LUXE: A RealD Experience and RealD Cinema in the Greater China market.

