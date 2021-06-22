RealD’s Karina Neill and Bobbie Andrews Promoted to VPs of EMEA Region

Images Courtesy of RealD

RealD has promoted both Karina Neill and Bobbie Andrews to the newly-created position of Vice President for the EMEAR region, the company announced today. Neill will assume the role of VP for Sales & Operations, while Andrews will be VP for Marketing & Commercial.

Neill joined RealD in 2009 with over 20 years of global sales experience in the consumer electronics sector. She is one of the founding members of the RealD EMEAR team.

Andrews joined the company in 2016 with a record of 15 years in exhibition and distribution, including roles with the EMEA team at 20th Century Fox and the UK marketing department at Cineworld Cinemas. He went on to lead several new product launches at RealD, including the company’s Ultimate Screen.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement, and the future of cinema,” said Travis Reid, CEO of RealD. “In the EMEAR region we felt it vital to put in place a new management structure to help meet the needs of our partners as they open their doors once again.”

Reid added, “Karina & Bobbie have a track record of success, delivering results consistently year after year. They work very well together as a true partnership and I have been delighted by the leadership they have shown in uniting the team to pursue excellence. They are a pleasure to work with and have proven relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. It is only right that their hard work and loyalty is rewarded, and with these new positions, we have the very best people occupying key roles within our business for years to come. I know our partners will want to join me in congratulating them both as they start this new chapter of their journey with RealD.”

“Premium ticket formats have never been more important than they are right now,” said Neill in her own statement. “With restrictions still in place across many markets in EMEAR and the changing dynamics of film releases, it becomes even more crucial for our customers to maximise the revenue of each seat. This new management structure will help RealD do just that, as we have the largest premium ticket price footprint in the global theatrical industry.”

Andrews added, “Karina and I are both incredibly honoured and humbled by the faith that Travis and the company have placed in us. We are already working hard behind the scenes with the incredible RealD EMEAR team to support our partners in exhibition and distribution with the great upcoming 3D slate, including such amazing titles as Jungle Cruise & Dune.”