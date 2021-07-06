Cineplex Opens Rec Room Gaming and Dining Complex in Burnaby, British Columbia

Cineplex has opened The Rec Room Brentwood in Burnaby, British Columbia, the company announced Monday (July 5).

With 44,000 square feet of space, the Rec Room Brentwood complex offers amusement gaming experiences, live performances (once provincial COVID-19 restrictions are lifted) and multiple dining options. It is the first Rec Room location to open in British Columbia.

The amusement area features over 90 games, including pool, ping pong, Mario Kart, Atari Pong, the World’s Largest Pac-Man and VRX motion-based car simulators. Credits earned and tracked on RFID wristbands can be redeemed at the Trophy Case for prizes.

Dining options include full-service restaurant Three10 and The Shed, which offers poutines, snacks and a selection of made-to-order funnel cakes as well as drink options including beers on tap, wine and cocktails. It also offers a private dining room for group events.

Rec Room guests are also invited to earn and redeem SCENE points, a leading entertainment rewards program in Canada.

The Rec Room Brentwood is located directly below the new, soon-to-open Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood, anchoring the first phase of the Amazing Brentwood redevelopment.

The Rec Room Brentwood follows VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures employed by Cineplex to keep its guests and employees safe in accordance with provincial guidelines. Protocols include enhanced cleaning and safety signage throughout the venue.

Cineplex currently operates eight other Rec Room locations in West Edmonton (AB), South Edmonton (AB), Calgary (AB), Winnipeg (MB), London (ON), Mississauga (ON), Toronto (ON) and St. John’s (NFLD), with another location slated to open this summer in Barrie (ON). Rec Rooms range in size from 30,000-50,000 square feet. The company also operates Playdium, an entertainment complex designed for teens, their friends and family, with locations in Brampton (ON), Whitby (ON) and Dartmouth (NS).

For mor information on The Rec Room Brentwood, visit TheRecRoom.com.