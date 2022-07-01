Regal Launches Augmented Reality Collectible Tickets for Minions: The Rise of Gru

Image courtesy: Regal

Regal has announced a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) collectible ticket tied to this weekend’s release of the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The exhibition chain also announced that future AR tickets will be available for “every major film release.”

All Regal Crown Club members and other moviegoers who purchase a ticket through the Regal app will be sent a link to claim their digital collectibles via email or push notification. Collectibles are delivered in a specially developed digital case that opens to reveal the object in AR.

After unboxing, users can access exclusive content via deeplinks only available through this collectible experience. The entire process happens natively within the Regal app on both Android and iOS devices.

“With digital experiences providing brands innovative new ways to interact with their fans, we at Regal plan to be at the forefront of this consumer engagement,” Regal’s VP of Media Chris Sylvia said in a press release. “Through our partnership with Moviebill, we provide unique and differentiated AR content, exclusive to our moviegoers, through the Regal app.”

Regal ranked #2 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 6,853 screens at 511 sites.