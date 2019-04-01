Regal Rolls Out DCIP’s Cinergy Solution Circuit Wide

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Cinema Implementation Partners, LLC (DCIP) and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, announced that Regal has selected DCIP’s enterprise software solution, Cinergy, to manage its theater circuit across the United States.

With over 7,000 screens worldwide, Regal was committed to finding a software solution to help efficiently track and monitor its circuit from a centralized platform. Cinergy will provide Regal with Trusted Device List management, Asset Tracking, Key Delivery, Preventative Maintenance and Health Monitoring, all controlled through a centralized command center that also generates user-defined alerts and advanced reporting to key management personnel. Regal has been using components of Cinergy for a number of years related to their digital projection conversion, which has been managed by DCIP.

Matt Basford, Regal’s Vice President of Technical Services, stated, “After evaluating various software solutions, we made the decision to move forward with Cinergy based on its robust service suite, reporting capabilities and DCIP’s commitment to stay current with development in the marketplace.”

Rich Manzione, President and CEO of DCIP, added, “We are very excited to expand our partnership with Regal on our Cinergy enterprise product. We’ve worked closely with Matt over the past few months as we designed new custom solutions and modules that incorporated Regal’s evolving requirements. We are committed to working with all of our exhibitor partners to continue providing innovative and flexible software that meets their specific needs along with industry evolving technologies.”

You can see Cinergy demonstrated at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas, Caesars Palace Booth 2417A.