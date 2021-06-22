Fathom Events Bringing Rifftrax Live Back to Theaters

Image Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events is bringing Rifftrax Live back to theaters nationwide with two ‘80s B-movie classics: Hobgoblins and the made-for-TV horror film Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes.

Tickets for screenings of the two films – which will be “riffed” upon in real time by Mystery Science Theater 3000 vets Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett – can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices. The trio’s commentary will be beamed via satellite to movie theaters across the U.S.

Since first partnering in 2009, Rifftrax and Fathom Events have screened 34 titles and sold over 1.1 million tickets, representing total box office revenue of $14.6 million.

“Over the last 12 years the RiffTrax season has become a staple for fans, and we’re excited to be able to bring two new live shows back to theaters this year!” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing RiffTrax comedy to fans across the country for years to come.”

“The whole RiffTrax crew is thrilled to be back live and in front of people,” added RiffTrax.com CEO David Martin. “We so appreciate our fans’ patience during the pandemic but cannot wait to do what we do for an audience. See you in the theaters!”

Further information on the screenings can be found below.

“RiffTrax Live: Hobgoblins”

Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT & taped-delayed 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST AK & HI

At an abandoned old movie studio, security guards keep getting mysteriously murdered. The mystery: Why are there so many security guards for an abandoned old movie studio?! But forget that; the real secret is Hobgoblins! Cheap rubber puppets from outer space! Who vaguely resemble Gremlins! But not enough to bring on a lawsuit! Their power: they’ll make your wildest fantasies come true, and then you die, laughingly and embarrassingly.

The studio’s new security guard, Kevin (no relation) quickly learns the secret of the Hobgoblins, and even more quickly lets them escape. Now it’s up to the inept Kevin and sexually-obsessed pals to thwart the Hobgoblins before they take over the world, or at least various neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles Area!

Back in the era of Mystery Science Theater 3000, Hobgoblins nearly destroyed Mike and the Bots. But the combined powers of Bill, Mike and Kevin will turn this wretched chunk of cheese into comedy gold!

“RiffTrax Live: Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes”

Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT & taped-delayed 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST AK & HI

There’s still evil up there at the old Amityville house. A group of priests gathers to quell the demon that has long plagued this lovely five-bed, four-bath Dutch Colonial full of old-world charm and lots of curb appeal. BUT – the evil escapes! Which should have been made obvious by the movie’s title. And how does it escape? Like all evil does: by possessing a tacky floor lamp, getting sold at a garage sale and shipped to Los Angeles, where most evil household décor eventually finds a home.

Soon the demonic floor lamp begins its reign of terror in the home of an innocent family, killing pets and home repairmen, forcing children to use power tools in unsafe ways, and possessing the soul of the youngest sister Jessica, who immediately begins to act like a total jerk.

It’s up to the young priest Father Kibbler to save the family and confront the evil lamp, face-to-bulb, before more people die. Okay, more people DO die, but can Father Kibbler finally put an end to it? Join Bill, Mike and Kevin in theaters nationwide for the perfect Halloween treat—a night with Rifftrax Live and Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes!