Russian Market Finds Local Box Office Success with New Year’s Day Release The Last Hero: The Root of Evil

Russian cinema operator KARO, boasting 262 screens across 32 locations, has offered insight into the state of the Russian box office moving into 2021.

Reports the operator, the most successful film over the New Year’s holidays in Russia was Dmitry Dyachenko’s family fantasy The Last Hero: The Root of Evil, the ten-day holiday take of which made up half of the national box office over that time. A Disney release, The Last Hero collected more than 1.6 billion rubles ($24.1M) over the holiday period.

Despite occupancy restrictions still in effect in cinemas, The Last Hero was able to set a number of local cinema records. At the end of its second weekend it was ranked fifth globally for international distribution, trailing behind several Chinese films and Disney’s Soul.

The Last Hero set box office record for January 1st and became the fastest film to reach to 1.5 billion rubles at the box office, a bar it passed on its ninth day of release.

The total box office of the first ten days of 2021 in Russia reached 3.34 billion rubles ($45.3M). This is approximately 72 percent of the record-breaking box office generated in Russia during the same period in 2020.

Paul Heth, executive chairman and CEO of the KARO Group, and Olga Zinyakova, KARO Cinemas president, said in a joint statement: