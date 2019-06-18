Samsung Unveils Largest-Ever Onyx Cinema LED Screen Installation in the U.S.

RICHMOND, TX – June 18, 2019 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc Star Cinema Grill . is partnering with dine-in theater chainin their brand new Richmond, Texas location to introduce the 46 ft. (14m) wide Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED this summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Star Cinema Grill to install the latest and largest Onyx theater in the United States,” says Nick Conti, Business Development Sr. Manager – Cinema at Samsung Electronics America. “The LED picture quality and crystal-clear audio turns theaters into an entertainment haven. With the installation of Onyx at Star Cinema Grill Richmond, we invite local movie enthusiasts to visit and enjoy an immersive and memorable viewing experience.”

Samsung Onyx makes the modern theater feel bigger and brighter by eliminating bulky projector equipment, so theaters can accommodate more seats, offering content to wider audiences and increasing ROI for theater owners. With a light-resistant design, cinema operators no longer have to worry about interference or disruptive distractions.

Available in variations extending between 5 and 14 meters (16.4 – 46 ft.) in width, the Samsung Onyx display accommodates any venue configuration while delivering visual quality, technical performance and reliability beyond that of traditional projector-based operations. With the 4K model earning validation as the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified theater display, the Samsung Onyx translates the combination of advanced LED and High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture quality to lifelike big screen content.

“We are dedicated to giving our guests the ultimate dine-in theater experience,” says Jason Ostrow, Vice President of Development at Star Cinema Grill. “From the exceptional food and beverage options to Premium Pod seating with heated seats and priority service, we consistently ensure we are delivering the highest-level experience to our guests. The addition of the Samsung Onyx will take that experience to the next level. We couldn’t be more excited and ready to show it off.”

As more theaters continue to upgrade to the Onyx screen globally, Samsung is working with cinema content developers to ensure that the displays are optimizing upcoming films. Samsung will continue to collaborate with leading cinema technology services providers to deliver HDR-compliant content that shine on the Onyx screen.

Samsung Onyx is currently installed in 16 countries around the globe. The Star Cinema Grill installation in Richmond is now the second screen in the U.S.