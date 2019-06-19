Samsung Expands Onyx Cinema LED Screen with Four New European Locations

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1553617519041-2'); });

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona – June 19, 2019 – Samsung Electronics Co. announced today at Cineurope 2019, its latest global installations of the Samsung Onyx Cinema LED display, the world’s first DCI-compliant LED theatre display.

“We are excited to be announcing the latest installations of Samsung’s Onyx technology across the globe,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Onyx Cinema LED screen, customers will enjoy a heightened viewing experience with world-class picture quality, enhanced contrast ratio and deep blacks. We are committed to providing viewers with richer content that will immerse them in every scene.”

Onyx Expansion Across Europe

Today, Samsung announced the four new locations to be opened in Europe, two in Spain, one in Ireland and one in Romania.

Further roll-out in Spain

Firstly, two screens will be installed at Odeon Multicines in Spain. The company’s Plaza de Armas (Seville) location will be the first to open in September with a 10-meter screen, followed by the CC San Vicente (Alicante) location with an Onyx 14 meter, opening by October, the first 14 meter screen installed in Europe. Both installations will be completed by Ingevideo and Equipo de Cine.

“We are committed to offering the best experience to our audience, and Onyx is clearly a differentiator”, said Luis Millan, CEO of Odeon Multicines. “We are really excited about our partnership with Samsung and being an active part of this revolution in cinema.”

The first Onyx for UK and Ireland

The first 10-meter screen in UK and Ireland will also be installed during the third quarter of the year following an agreement reached with the historic cinema chain, Movies@. The location is the iconic Movies@Dundrum and the installation will be completed by Omnex.

“Movies@ has always been something of a pioneer, committed to delivering only the best audio-visual technologies that enhance movie-going”, explained Graham Spurling, Joint Managing Director of Movies@, “When I saw these screens in action at Samsung’s HQ in Frankfurt, the quality of the image blew me away — so we’re delighted to be working with Samsung and Omnex to bring a radically innovative LED screen experience to Irish audiences.”

Onyx arriving to Eastern Europe

The first Onyx screen in Romania will also open before the end of the year, at Cinema One, which will be installing the 5-meter Onyx at its location in Brasov, Coresi Shopping Center. CinemaNext will be the integrator for this project.

“We wanted to include the very best picture in our new auditorium at Coresi Shopping Resort”, said Mr. Francesco D’Ambrosio, “and clearly Onyx is the best option. Cinema One wanted to offer a very premium experience and Onyx is the perfect choice”

Onyx European Partners

Currently available in three variations (5-meter, 10-meter, and 14-meter wide), the Samsung Onyx display delivers visual quality, technical performance and reliability beyond that of traditional projector-based operations. With the 4K model earning validation as the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified LED theatre display, Samsung Onyx brings the visual power of LED picture quality and High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement to the big screen for more captivating and lifelike content.

Samsung Onyx continued to strengthen relationships with certified resellers in the industry, with 15 certified resellers to date. A list started by CinemaNext, the first appointed reseller in Europe back in 2017, and that today also includes (by alphabetical order) 2AVI, ADDE, Cine Digital Service and Cinemeccanica (France), Cine Project and Kinoton Digital Solutions (Germany), Bell Production and CineSonor (Italy), Unique Digital Nordic (Norway), Cenario Avançado (Portugal), Equipo de Cine, Ingevideo and Kelonik (Spain), and Omnex (UK).

Samsung’s Role

As the world’s leading visual display company, Samsung’s expertise and technologies span countless product divisions and Onyx brings the company’s visual innovations to the cinema industry. Samsung equips its visual displays with industry-leading components that work together seamlessly to offer an enhanced viewing experience for audiences globally.

Inspired by the gemstone of the same name, the Samsung Onyx brand alludes to the display’s ability to showcase cinema content with true, deep and realistic black colours. When combined with enhanced contrast ratio and specialized low-tone grayscale settings, this pinpoint representation produces brighter and more detail-rich content that makes viewers feel a part of every scene.

In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018.

For more information about Samsung Onyx, visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/onyx.

To learn more about Cineurope 2019, visit CineEurope. For more information about Samsung’s latest visual display innovations, as well as related Samsung Newsroom articles, photos and videos, visit news.samsung.com.