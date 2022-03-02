Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum’s The Lost City Premiering Early at Fandango Screenings

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures ("The Lost City")

Fandango is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to present exclusive Fandango Premiere Early Access Screenings on March 19th for Paramount’s action-adventure comedy The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. Tickets for this limited big-screen event are now on sale via Fandango.

Playing at 225 theaters nationwide, the Fandango Premiere Screenings will give fans their first look at The Lost City nearly one week before its theatrically exclusive March 25th wide release. As part of the premiere event, fans will also be treated to a Fandango Original Pre-Show program, featuring exclusive interviews with The Lost City stars.

“We are thrilled to team up with Paramount Pictures to give fans early access to see the highly anticipated big-screen action-adventure comedy, The Lost City,” says Kevin Shepela, Fandango EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. “With our Fandango Premiere Screenings, we work closely with studios, filmmakers and exhibitors to surprise and delight moviegoers, generating buzz and excitement across our expansive digital network, and raising the film’s visibility leading into opening weekend.”

Launched in February 2019, the Fandango Premiere Screenings program represents Fandango’s committment to work with studios and exhibitors to deliver exclusive moviegoing experiences for fans. Previous films that received their first public screenings through Fandango Premiere Screenings include Respect, Rocketman, Shazam!, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.