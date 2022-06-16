Santikos Entertainment Announces Results of 2022 Food Drive

San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment has announced the final result of their most recent food drive, launched to support the New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank near Santikos’ Cibolo entertainment center complex.

On June 1, 2022, in the sweltering Texas heat, 358 families and 1,164 people were successfully provided food assistance thanks to the support of Santikos, its patrons, and its staff. Among those helped were 53 veterans and seven active-duty military families. Families and individuals came from Guadalupe, Bexar, Atascosa, Caldwell, Comal, Goliad Hays, Wilson, and Cass counties. All told, a staggering 63,942 pounds of food was distributed.

Says Andrew Brooks, Santikos’ executive director of sales and marketing: “You could stop there and call it a success, but those smiles received that day said a lot more than any total of numbers or pounds served. That’s why Santikos does what we do. To make our communities a little more joyful.”

An ethos of giving back to the community is baked into Santikos Entertainment, which dedicates 100 percent of profits to supporting area non-profits that benefit people in need, as well as in support of education, medical research, and arts and culture. You can learn more about Santikos and their mission at Santikos.com.