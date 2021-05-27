Santikos Entertainment Announces Tenth Location

San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment has announced the opening of their tenth location, set to begin operations in late summer 2021.

The theater, located in New Braunfels, Texas, is a pre-existing cinema that was operated by Alamo Drafthouse prior to that chain filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of this year. As part of integrating the theater into the Santikos chain, it will receive new recliners, upgraded digital projection, and new food and drink options, per Santikos COO Rob Lehman. Says Lehman, “We’re confident our New Braunfels family will be blown away by their new hometown cinema experience.”

Santikos already has ties to the New Braunfels community, having held a food drive for the New Braunfels Food Bank out of their nearby Cibolo, Texas location earlier this year.

“This new venue serves one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and grants us the opportunity to give the people of Comal County and New Braunfels a truly amazing cinema experience as they have never had before,” says Santikos CEO Tim Handren. Adds Pat Wiggins, owner of Wiggins Commercial, which handles leasing in the shopping center where the cinema is located: “While other theater operators have struggled throughout the pandemic, Santikos’ mission to support the community and put their employees first has allowed them to thrive. We are ecstatic that they will soon call New Braunfels home in the centrally located Marketplace.”

Santikos was among the first North American exhibitors to reopen their doors to customers in summer 2020. In addition to the new New Braunfels location, the chain’s existing Silverado location will reopen tomorrow, May 28, and a “potential 11th location”—per an official press release—is in the works.