Texas-Based Santikos to Host Free Summer Movies Series for Families on Tuesdays and Wednesday Mornings

Texas-based cinema chain Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its free summer movies series, with eight films across eight weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The screenings take place at 10 A.M. on a first-come first-served basis, meaning no advanced sales or online tickets. Groups are welcome.

The nine participating locations are all in the greater San Antonio area, including municipalities like North Cibolo and New Braunfels:

Palladium (San Antonio)

Casa Blanca (San Antonio)

Cibolo (North Cibolo, Texas)

Mayan (San Antonio)

Embassy (San Antonio)

Northwest (San Antonio)

Galaxy (San Antonio)

New Braunfels (New Braunfels, Texas)

Westlakes (San Antonio)

The movies, all rated G or PG, are:

Clifford the Big Red Dog (June 7 and 8) Despicable Me (June 14 and 15) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (June 21 and 22) Sing 2 (June 28 and 29) The Boss Baby: Family Business (July 5 and 6) Kung Fu Panda (July 12 and 13) Shrek (July 19 and 20) The Croods: A New Age (July 26 and 27)

Santikos Entertainment ranks #38 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 136 screens at 11 locations.