Saudi Arabia’s Muvi Cinemas Chain Converts Operations to Vista Cinema Software

PRESS RELEASE —

Muvi Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown cinema chain, announced a partnership with Vista Cinema on Monday.

The New Zealand-headquartered Vista Cinema software — including including Film Manager, full Food and Beverage management tools, and Vista Loyalty functionalities — are implemented at Muvi’s existing 10 locations, plus its 15 locations scheduled to open later in 2021.

“We are a growing circuit of cinemas in Saudi Arabia and we need a partner we can trust,” Muvi Cinemas Chief Operating Officer Adon Quinn said in a press release. “With more than 500 screens planned in the next five years, it is the time to partner with a global leader that has the right products and the right people to support our ambitious growth plans and help us achieve excellence when it comes to operational efficiency and customer relationships.”