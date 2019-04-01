Scott Freidberg Rejoins Christie as VP, Global Business Development

PRESS RELEASE —

CYPRESS, Calif. – (April 1, 2019) – Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world’s best visual and audio experiences, today announced that Scott Freidberg has returned to the organization to evangelize Christie’s industry-leading cinema solutions, most notably its family of RGB pure laser projectors featuring RealLaser™ technology, and Vive Audio solutions. As Vice President, Global Business Development, Cinema Division for Christie, Scott will be based in Cypress, California and report to Dale Miller, Executive Vice President, Cinema Division of Christie.

Freidberg’s return to Christie to focus on building and strengthening relationships with key accounts is in line with Christie’s global leadership as the foremost provider of advanced cinema exhibition technologies and solutions, and is effective immediately.

“For more than 20 years, Scott has been directly involved in the development and rollout of digital cinema solutions within the Cinema projection industry, including a successful decade previously at Christie – and as a result, he brings a wealth of exhibitor relationships and industry-wide respect to Christie,” said Miller.

“Specifically, while with Christie from 1997 to 2006, he directed and helped expand penetration of Christie technology in the U.S. and Japan as Director of Sales for these two key markets. As a seasoned sales executive with impeccable, long-term client relationships at multiple hierarchy levels, I look forward to Scott working with our global cinema team and our partners to expand our already considerable footprint for Christie projectors and cinema technologies, and build an appetite for increased market presence among key accounts for existing and new Christie solutions.”

“Having the opportunity to come back to the great team at Christie, where the very beginnings of digital cinema were incubated, is a great honor,” said Freidberg. “I look forward to expanding the reach of Christie technologies and solutions globally and exploring new ways for exhibitors to create value for and connect with their audiences for decades to come, with Christie technology and services.”

Freidberg has both a Bachelor of Science and Business Finance from the University of Kansas and resides in San Diego, California.