Screenvision Adds New Exhibitor Partners, Grows Cinema Advertising Network to 14k Screens

Screenvision, one of the leading cinema advertising networks in the United States, is emerging from the pandemic with a new slate of exhibitor partners. The company’s new agreements over the past year bring its total footprint to 2,000 locations and 14,000 screens in the United States.

Among the company’s new partnerships are deals with NCG (26 theaters, 250 screens), Studio Movie Grill (20 theaters, 208 screens), Megaplex Theatres (16 theaters, 178 screens), Emagine Northwoods (12 theaters, 152 screens), Phoenix Theatres Entertainment (14 theaters, 144 screens), and CineLux Theatres (7 theaters, 53 screens) .

“Following a year of pandemic-headwinds and multiple disruptive forces, theatres nationwide are reopening with the expectation of a robust slate and a highly-engaged moviegoing audience hungry for the cinema experience,” said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. “We are proud that, coming out of the last year, Screenvision continues to represent 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. Our most recent deal with Studio Movie Grill, as well as with other key exhibitor partners over the last 12 months, reflect the confidence they continue to show in Screenvision as the destination for advertisers desiring to reach the sought-after moviegoing consumer.”

Screenvision cites its Marquee Position program, a premium ad-spot that runs prior to the theatrical presentation, as one of its main draws for clients as the cinema business begins to recover in the United States. The company launched the concept in late 2019 and will continue offering it as more audiences return to theaters in the weeks and months ahead.

“As Studio Movie Grill emerges from Chapter 11, one of our first moves was to extend our relationship with Screenvision to begin reengaging with advertisers,” said Ted Croft, Studio Movie Grill CEO, in a press release. “Screenvision has proven to be an outstanding partner and we are pleased to extend our relationship for many years to come.”

“We are confident that moviegoing audiences will soon fill our theatres and important advertising revenue will follow,” added Ryan Jankovic, Executive Vice President, NCG, in the same release. “Screenvision consistently takes an innovative approach in optimizing inventory and leveraging its long-standing relationships with advertisers that enhances the moviegoing experience.”