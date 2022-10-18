Screenvision Media Adds Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres

Screenvision Media has announced the addition of 180 screens from Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres. Bow Tie Management operates seven theaters and 61 screens in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, South Carolina and Colorado, while R/C Theatres operates 13 theaters and 119 screens, with locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. In addition to Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres, other Screenvision exhibitor contracts this year include B&B Theatres, CMX Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas, CEC Theatres and Golden Ticket Cinemas.

“As our sector continues its recovery, Screenvision is well positioned to capitalize given our strong partnership from our private equity sponsor Abry Partners, along with our vendors and exhibitor partners,” said Screenvision chief executive officer John Partilla. “We are experiencing a resounding advertising revenue rebound. With the strong upcoming Q4 slate of films, marketers and agencies are again returning to the unique and differentiating impact of cinema advertising in building their business from brand to demand.”

“The new exhibitor relationships reflect the confidence shown in our expansive network and the very clear opportunity for Screenvision to drive long term and sustainable growth,” said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision chief partnership officer. “Screenvision is uniquely positioned — now with three of the top five and seven of the top ten exhibitors – to offer brands a platform for capturing consumer attention unlike any other medium.”

“As we continue expanding our cinema footprint, Screenvision becomes an invaluable partner to accompany our growth strategy,” said Joseph Masher, owner and operating partner of Bow Tie Management.

“We selected Screenvision because of the seamlessness of their offering – from the preshow to delivery of the ads,” said David Phillips, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of R/C Theatres.