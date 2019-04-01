Screenvision Media Strengthens Exhibitor Network With Expanded CMX Cinemas Partnership

PRESS RELEASE —

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced the latest group of theatres to join its network: the Cobb Theatres locations acquired by CMX Cinemas, a respected operator of progressive movie theatre brands. Screenvision Media represents eight of the top ten exhibitors in the country and now extends its reach in the southeast media market.

“We are proud to be a leader in the entertainment industry and are thrilled to expand upon our already strong Screenvision Media exhibitor partnership,” said Jose Marti , CEO of CMX Cinemas. “We look forward to continuing to surpass our guests’ expectations by leveraging Screenvision Media’s innovative offerings and cutting-edge technologies.”

In the ever-changing industry landscape, cinema advertising is a proven incremental revenue stream for movie theatres. The partnership between Screenvision Media and CMX Cinemas, both of which have demonstrated a commitment to providing the best entertainment experience for moviegoers, capitalizes on this and puts both companies in the position to continue enhancing the cinema experience across the country.

“We are very happy to have officially welcomed the Cobb Theatres locations to our network this past February,” said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president, operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. “The CMX Cinemas partnership is an incredibly meaningful piece of our robust network and competitive screen count, solidifying our position as a top leader in the industry.”

Through this partnership, CMX Cinemas adds 18 locations with 246 screens, 73% of which are in top markets like Washington D.C., Tampa-St. Pete, Miami, Orlando, and Denver, to Screenvision Media’s theatre network. These new theatre additions raise Screenvision Media’s total screen count, surpassing the 15,000 milestone achieved last year.