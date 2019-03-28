Severtson Features Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Screens During CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Arizona, USA, March 28, 2019 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com) has announced that it will feature its new SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line during CinemaCon 2019, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 1-4 at Caesars Palace, booth #2221A.

“Our wildly popular giant SēVision 3D GX projection screens are ideal for large venues where the screen needs [to be] raised and lowered, such as in an opera or play house with a large stage environment,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “It’s also the perfect solution for multi-purpose auditoriums, such as in commercial, university/school, house of worship, museum, and pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.”

The giant electric motorized projection screens are available in all offered gain levels as well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf, and microperf so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatres.

“The SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized projection screens were the first giant electric high quality 3D screens available on the market at these larger cinematic sizes,” Severtson continued. “Due to our folded screen technology and coating, it has enabled us to create an electric cinema screen that can be rolled up and down frequently without damaging the screen’s surface. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.”

Since the recently announced SēVision 3D GX-WA coating technology can be folded like other Severtson Screens coatings, it is an ideal option for the Giant Electric Motorized Screens and thus will also be featured during CinemaCon 2019.

“Our enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating is a brilliant example of Severtson Screens’ continued quest for quality, improvement, and innovation,” explained Severtson. “The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens. It is also engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”

“Like all Severtson projection materials, SēVision 3D GX-WA offers the unique benefit of also being foldable, without any damage to the projection surface,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer. “This allows it to be transported in a smaller crate and at a fraction of the cost, as well as to locations around the world where shipping was previously far more difficult and expensive. It also makes it an ideal coating for our Giant Motorized and Giant QuickFold screens.”