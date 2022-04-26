Sharp NEC Display Solutions Announces Two New Modular Laser Projectors

Sharp NEC Display Solutions announced the launch of two new modular laser projectors Tuesday: the NC2003ML and NC2043ML, which round out the company’s NC2000 series of modular cinema projection solutions.

Key features of the new modular projectors include a modular light source, which allows for adjustments to be made according to different brightness demands. They also feature RB laser technology which is almost speckle-free compared to RGB technology, providing similar benefits at a lower cost.

The projectors are also environmentally friendly, requiring virtually zero maintenance thanks to a long-lasting laser light engine that eliminates need for lamp or filter replacement costs. This results in a significantly lower total cost of ownership with reliability, low maintenance, and low power consumption.

The NC2003ML and NC2043ML projectors offer cinema operators advances in operation, efficiency, and image quality. Both models enable theater operators to lower their operating costs, increase efficiencies, and deliver an exceptional viewing experience to audiences.

Beyond cinema, these projectors can be used for projection needs including in museums, art houses, and more.