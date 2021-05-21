ShowBiz Cinemas to Screen All Elite Wrestling’s World Championship on May 30

The wrestling event ‘Double or Nothing’ will screen at select ShowBiz Cinemas locations on the evening of Sunday, May 30.

Held at the amphitheater Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the competition serves as the marquee event for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a league begun in 2019 which airs the weekly show AEW Dynamite on cable network TNT.

The event will begin at 6 P.M. with an hourlong pre-show, followed by the main matches including the AEW world championship featuring Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy and PAC, the AEW women’s world championship featuring Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker, and the AEW world tag team championship featuring The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at: https://www.showbizcinemas.com/film-info/aew-double-or-nothing/