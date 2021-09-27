Showbiz Cinemas to Reintroduce Sensory Friendly Screenings with The Addams Family 2

Dallas, Texas-based Showbiz Cinemas is resuming its Sensory-Friendly Screenings with the a special screening of animated sequel The Addams Family 2 on Saturday, October 9.

Moving forward, Showbiz Cinemas Sensory Friendly screenings will be held once monthly. Upcoming screenings with tickets currently on sale are September 30 and October 9 showings of The Addams Family 2. Visit ShowbizCinemas.com for exact showtimes and to find more information. Upcoming films to receive sensory-friendly screenings from Showbiz will include animated films Ron’s Gone Wrong, Encanto, and Sing 2.

“The idea of Sensory Friendly Screenings is to create a safe and fun space for little children who may frighten easily, or those that might have other sensitivity to normal theater film presentations,” says Showbiz Cinemas Vice President Marketing & Content Jeremy Devine. “The house lights are kept a bit higher for a good blend of visibility and presentation. The sound is turned down a bit, so as not to be jarring or frightening. All films are first run theatrical engagements.”