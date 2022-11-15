Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.

The new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing was initially announced as part of Showcase Cinemas’ sponsorship of the Hingham Harborworks, a longstanding South Shore tradition. Showcase Cinemas provided the funding needed to bring the fireworks back following a three-year hiatus and had an extensive presence at the Harborworks celebration in September. Showcase Cinemas has also partnered with the Scituate Arts Association (SAA) to host the ‘Art of the Movies’ online auction and benefit event to support the local arts and the work of the SAA. The benefit event will take place at the new cinema on December 4th and will feature auction artwork on display (for viewing and final bidding), along with a reception. Tickets to the benefit are $10. The SAA’s mission supports the discovery of art throughout the South-Shore community, the SAA’s cooperative Front Street Art Gallery in Scituate Harbor, stewardship of the historic Ellis House as well as hosting numerous art-related events, classes and workshops throughout the year.

“We are truly thrilled to open the new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to give movie-goers on the South Shore the best possible movie-going experience. We look forward to inviting customers and guests to experience all of the features of this brand new cinema themselves this holiday season,” said Mark Malinowski, the vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “Community involvement and support is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are proud to be part of the fabric of the Hanover and South Shore communities as a whole.”