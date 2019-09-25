Showcase Cinemas to Become Anchor Tenant at Hanover Crossing Mixed-Use Redevelopment

PRESS RELEASE

PREP Property Group Inc., a vertically integrated real estate company, and Showcase Cinemas announced a new anchor deal at Hanover Crossing in Hanover, Massachusetts. The deal was brokered by Boston-based The Dartmouth Company.

Planned for a 2021 opening, the new Showcase Cinemas location will include 1,000 seats and 10 auditoriums within the 42,500 square-foot space. Each auditorium will feature the latest laser projection and audio technology along with power-operated, fully reclining chairs with swivel tables. The cinema will also offer a luxurious lobby with a planned full-service bar and an “all-in-one” concessions experience.

“We are excited to partner with PREP to create a new, unparalleled cinema experience on Boston’s South Shore,” said Shawn Sullivan, VP, real estate and U.S. and international legal and business affairs at Showcase Cinemas. “As a company, Showcase Cinemas was born in the Boston area and it is only fitting that we bring the latest and most innovative moviegoing experience to Hanover Crossing’s new entertainment, lifestyle and retail destination.”

Hanover Crossing is a mixed-use redevelopment located 20 miles southeast of Boston in the affluent South Shore community of Hanover. Along with entertainment, lifestyle and retail tenants, the project has plans that include 297 high-end residential units, forming an amenities-rich “Live, Work, Play” destination experience.

“PREP is extremely excited to announce the executed lease with Showcase Cinemas, a well-respected and industry leader in motion pictures,” said Lloyd Sova, VP of development at PREP. “This is a critical step in accomplishing a mixed-use transformation for Hanover Crossing and the Town of Hanover that will feature a strong entertainment component as an anchor.”

“Going to the movies is an American tradition,” said Joe Colangelo, Hanover town manager. “A new, state-of-the-art cinema in Hanover is exciting to think about!”

For more information regarding the transformation of Hanover Crossing, visit www.thehanovercrossing.com.