Showcase Cinemas to Celebrate Opening of Fall South Shore Location with Fireworks

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing is slated to open in fall 2022 on the South Shore.

Slated to open on Massachusetts’ South Shore in the Fall of 2022, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will offer eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium. The new location will also be equipped with a lobby bar and lounge. In celebration of the opening, Showcase Cinemas has announced their official sponsorship of the 2022 Hingham Haborworks fireworks display, bringing this 25-year tradition back to the South Shore on July 1, 2022. The community-wide fireworks event did not take place for the past three years, due to a lack of funding and volunteers, as well as the pandemic.

“Community involvement is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are thrilled to become part of the fabric of the South Shore with the opening of our newest cinema location at Hanover Crossing this fall,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “At our heart, we are an entertainment company, and we couldn’t be more proud to work with the Hingham Lions Club to bring this community celebration and tremendous entertainment opportunity back to Hingham, and ensure the 2022 Hingham Harborworks will once again light up the sky and be bigger and better than ever.”

“As the host of the Harborworks celebration for over 25 years, we’re extremely appreciative of the support from Showcase Cinemas as the catalyst to bring this cherished Fourth of July tradition back to the community,” said Mark Casale of Hingham Lions Club. “We enjoy hosting a time-honored event where families and neighbors are able to relax and enjoy, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on July 1.”