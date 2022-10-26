Showcase Cinemas to Premiere Yellowstone Season 5 in Theaters

Courtesy Showcase Cinemas

Following the recent announcement from AMC Theatres, Showcase Cinemas announced today that it will also offer a special big screen event for the Season 5 premiere of the TV series Yellowstone. In partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the event will take place on Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th at select Showcase Cinemas. The screening will also include a sneak peek of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s newest project Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Both series will debut two weeks later on Paramount+ on November 13th. The Yellowstone premiere screens at all participating locations at 7pm and tickets include a Yellowstone collectible. Fans can also enjoy a ‘Dutton Ranch’ specialty cocktail during the event, made with Jameson and Ginger.



Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

“We know fans of the hit show Yellowstone have been eagerly awaiting its return to television, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to offer our guests at Showcase Cinemas the opportunity to see the season premiere on the big screen two weeks before it returns to Paramount Network on November 13th,” said Mark Malinowski, the vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “And to be able to screen the series premiere of Tulsa King – marking Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into television – is incredibly exciting and something special our patrons will love.”

For tickets and participating locations, visit Showcase Cinemas.