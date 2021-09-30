Showcase Launches Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation of Warwick, Rhode Island Location; to Include XPlus PLF Auditorium

Image Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is launching a multi-million-dollar renovation of its Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane in Warwick, Rhode Island, the theater chain announced on Wednesday (September 29). The theater plans to coincide the opening of its new XPlus premium large format auditorium with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits North American theaters on December 17.

The renovated Warwick theater will feature the state’s first XPlus auditorium with laser projection. All 15 auditoriums will also be outfitted with all-reserved, fully powered recliners and upgraded sound and projection systems. The reimagined lobby, meanwhile, will include a brand-new concession and hot foods center featuring such brands as Nathan’s Famous, Uno Express Pizzas, and Pretzel Depot Hand-Rolled Pretzels along with sweet and savory gourmet popcorn and over 40 candy varieties. A new lobby bar will boast cocktails on tap, premium spirits and craft beers as well as a Starbucks espresso bar with lounge seating. Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, ICEE frozen beverages, and a new “state-of-the-art” box office will also be added during the renovation.

“Our XPlus premium large format auditorium is one of the most technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger than life ways to see a movie, so it’s fitting that Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane is introducing XPlus with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas, in a statement. “With XPlus you get everything a modern moviegoer could want – crystal-clear laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners with personal trays and a massive screen!”

This fall, Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane is also partnering with the Warwick Public Library to host a free “Showcase Together” storytime program at 11 a.m. on the last Tuesday of the month (October 26, November 30, and December 28). During these storytimes, a librarian will read two stories that will be simultaneously projected on the theater screen.

The theater will remain open during this fall’s coming renovation while offering customers new $6 Bargain Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, and Student Thursdays. Corporate events and Open Caption screenings are also available. The theater currently features a newly installed air purifying system in all auditoriums.