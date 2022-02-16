Showcase Cinemas Opening New XPlus Laser PLF Auditorium in Rhode Island

Courtesy Image

Showcase Cinemas is opening a new XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium with laser projection at Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane in Rhode Island, it was announced on Wednesday (February 16). The new XPlus auditorium, the first in the state, will open on March 3 in time for the theatrical release of Warner Bros.’ The Batman. Tickets are on sale now at showcasecinemas.com.

The new XPlus auditorium will feature laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners and a giant screen measuring two and a half stories high.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium at our Warwick cinema on Quaker Lane. XPlus is one of the most technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger than life ways to see a movie, so it’s fitting that we are introducing it in the state of Rhode Island with the release of The Batman,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “With XPlus you get everything a modern moviegoer could want – crystal-clear laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners with personal trays and a massive screen!”

Additional updates at Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick at Quaker Lane are also underway and expected to be completed this spring. Updates include all-reserved, fully powered recliners and upgraded sound and projection systems in all 15 auditoriums, along with a re-imagined lobby with a brand-new concession and hot foods center.