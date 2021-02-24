ShowEast Rescheduled to November

ShowEast, one of the first in-person exhibition industry trade shows scheduled to take place in North America since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, has moved from its previously scheduled dates of October 18-21 to three weeks later: Monday, November 8 to Thursday, November 11.

The change occurred, per Film Expo Group, which runs ShowEast, in order “to better accommodate our attendees and be able to offer lower rates.” The show will still take place, as in previous years, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Registration is not currently open for ShowEast, though it is for the Film Expo Group’s CineEurope, recently rescheduled from June to October 4-7.