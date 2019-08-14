ShowEast to Honor AMC’s Elizabeth Frank with First Annual Empowerment Award

Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president, worldwide programming, and chief content officer for AMC Theatres, will receive the first annual “ShowEast Empowerment” Award presented by The Coca-Cola Company. Frank will be honored on Wednesday, October 16 as part of the ShowEast Breakfast Program in conjunction with a panel featuring women in cinema at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.



“The motion picture industry continues to thrive because executives like Elizabeth Frank have empowered others and approached the marketplace inclusively,” said Andrew Sunshine, president of Film Expo Group, which manages ShowEast. “With help from our friends at Coca-Cola, ShowEast has created the Empowerment Award to recognize industry champions of inclusion and diversity.”



“At Coca-Cola, we seek to empower women both in the workplace and throughout the world. We are honored to present Elizabeth Frank with the inaugural ShowEast Women’s Empowerment Award presented by Coca-Cola. Elizabeth Frank is a visionary leader who has decades of experience creating and executing successful growth strategies across industries and organizations. Her track record of delivering results is a testament to the value, leadership and expertise she contributes to the cinema industry and beyond,” said Krista Schulte, senior vice president, strategic partnership marketing.



Frank leads teams based in Kansas City, Los Angeles, and London, with operational responsibility for sourcing and scheduling movies for AMC’s 11,000+ screens across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, as well as promoting, pricing, and selling 375 million movie tickets annually. Her teams have developed sophisticated data analytics and digital promotions capabilities to activate moviegoer behavior and enhance operational agility and productivity.