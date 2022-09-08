ShowPlace Theatres Launches Food Ordering Microsite in Partnership with Influx

ShowPlace Theatres has announced the launch of their online food ordering system in partnership with Influx Worldwide. After launching the ‘Intake’ system at their San Jose location in mid-July, the company has rolled out the offering to all locations. The microsite allows guests to order food and drinks when purchasing tickets in advance, when arriving at the theater, or while seated for the movie. In-seat ordering is activated by scanning unique QR codes installed on theater seats or in various areas within the theater lobby. The technology allows for items to be picked-up from concession stands, delivered directly to moviegoers’ seat, or a combination of both. The microsite allows guests to pay with Apple and Google Pay, alongside traditional payment options.



“The microsite allows guests to choose when they wish to order food and drinks and what time they want them to be ready. Guests who have pre-purchased tickets but not food, will also receive a friendly reminder text a few hours before their show, along with access to do so. Our guests also can easily modify and customize items to their liking. These are common and expected capabilities within restaurant environments so there is really no reason they should not exist in our theaters,” said Fred Meyers, chief executive officer of Kerasotes Showplace Icon Theatre & Kitchen. “Influx was a great partner. They really took time to understand our operating nuances and created functionality and capabilities unique to each theater. We have plans to enhance all digital sales channels for seamless cross functionality. Our website, mobile app, and kiosks will offer guests industry-leading omnichannel experiences, with expanded capabilities and conveniences. The technology will be highly intuitive and easy to navigate.”



“Guests are coming back to the movies, but now expect the same levels of convenience that they are accustomed to on other delivery service apps. We took the best of what they offered and packaged it into a microsite that any movie theater operator can easily link to from their website or mobile application without requiring any additional updates. We are bullish that Intake will soon be the largest contributing sales channel to ShowPlace Icon’s food and beverage revenue,” added Harish Anand Thilakan, chief executive officer of Influx.