Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies Re-Releasing Smokey and the Bandit in Cinemas May 29, June 1, June 2

Image courtesy: Fathom Events.

The 1977 action comedy classic Smokey and the Bandit will play in cinemas on Sunday, May 29, Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2 for its 45th anniversary.

Fathom Events will re-release the film as part of its TCM Big Screen Classics series. Showtimes and ticket information can be found here.

Starring Jackie Gleason as the sheriff “Smokey” and Burt Reynolds as the criminal “Bandit,” the film also co-starred Sally Field who earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical. It was the fourth-highest grossing film of 1977, behind Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Saturday Night Fever.